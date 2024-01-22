Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.85 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,798,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,588 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

