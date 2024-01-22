Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,078,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.