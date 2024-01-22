Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.39.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $749.11 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $753.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $692.62 and its 200-day moving average is $613.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

