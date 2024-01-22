Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £140.06 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($178.22).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($175.90).

On Friday, October 27th, Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £139.74 ($177.81).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 297.40 ($3.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 240.40 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.70 ($3.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

