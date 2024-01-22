Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 48,913 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,913 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
