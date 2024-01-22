Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.69), for a total value of £87,000 ($110,701.11).

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 291 ($3.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £499.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,460.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.50 ($3.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.14.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOWL

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.