Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 409 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $423.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $423.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

