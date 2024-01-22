Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

