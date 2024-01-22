Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.74.

Shares of SHOP opened at $80.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

