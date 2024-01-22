TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $223.39 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,141,839 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,877,485 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

