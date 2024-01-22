ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $17.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00018520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,823.08 or 1.00355064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011618 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00204642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02762392 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

