iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 813.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $242.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average is $233.64. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

