Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

