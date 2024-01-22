Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

