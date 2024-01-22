Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK opened at $119.10 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.