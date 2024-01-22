Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,076 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $278.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day moving average is $272.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $208.66 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

