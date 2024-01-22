WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

