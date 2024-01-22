Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Snap by 6.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.57 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,553.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

