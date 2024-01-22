JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.