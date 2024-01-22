JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.51 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

