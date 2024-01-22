JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.