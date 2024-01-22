JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CI stock opened at $302.06 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

