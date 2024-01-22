JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $860,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $13.65 on Monday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

