Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,110,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $229.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

