Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $125.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

