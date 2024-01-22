Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

