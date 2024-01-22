Girard Partners LTD. Has $418,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 77.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.