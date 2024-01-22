Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

