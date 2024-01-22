Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $381.67 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.32. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

