Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $165.16 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,552,042 shares of company stock worth $250,200,410 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

