Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 485 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $240,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $3,383,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $371.10 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

