1,691 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.26.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

