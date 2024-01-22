Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.95.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

