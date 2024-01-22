Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 23,803 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 26.35% of Kellanova worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Kellanova Stock Performance
Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
K has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,283,618 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
