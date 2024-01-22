Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

