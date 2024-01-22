Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 8,969 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $303.45 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average is $295.28.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

