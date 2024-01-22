Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.23. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

