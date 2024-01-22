Advisor OS LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.