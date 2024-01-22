Advisor OS LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $172.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $172.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

