Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

