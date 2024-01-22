Advisor OS LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $249.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

