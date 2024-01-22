Advisor OS LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $435.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

