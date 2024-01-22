Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Saia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $450.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.49. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.87 and a 52-week high of $461.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

