Advisor OS LLC Buys 267 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.8 %

ALLE opened at $122.19 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.