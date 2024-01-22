Advisor OS LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

