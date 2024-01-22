Energean (LON:ENOG) Given New GBX 1,430 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.13) to GBX 1,430 ($18.20) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energean Price Performance

ENOG stock opened at GBX 931.50 ($11.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 978.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,023.97. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6,625.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67,142.86%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

See Also

