Advisor OS LLC Has $701,000 Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

