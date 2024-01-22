Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.7 %

CP stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

