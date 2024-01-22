Advisor OS LLC Buys 89 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $339.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.76 and its 200 day moving average is $324.73. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $241.66 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.