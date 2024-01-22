Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,821 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 4.44% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP opened at $21.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

